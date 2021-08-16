After Rafa Benitez’s first-day victory over Southampton, give your Everton player ratings.

Rafa Benitez got off to a winning start at Everton with a 3-1 victory over Southampton on the opening day at Goodison Park.

Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored to cancel out debutant Adam Armstrong’s first-half opener in the new Toffees manager’s first game since taking over from Carlo Ancelotti in the summer.

New signings Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray made their debuts, with Mason Holgate partnering Michael Keane in defense.

