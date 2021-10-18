After Rafa Benitez’s departure, Everton now sit alongside Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich.

Everton has one of the greatest ratios in Europe’s top five leagues for big chances generated and conceded.

Only Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain are ahead of the Blues in terms of creating chances in the final third and blocking them at the opposite end.

Everton had a ratio of 2.33 so far this season, according to InStat via the CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post, with Rafa Benitez’s side creating an average of six major chances, defined as a clear-cut chance to score a goal, in their seven matches.

Everton’s cheat sheet for Jordan Pickford as Salomon Rondon leaves a nasty mark

The Toffees are limiting the opposition at one of the best rates on the continent, conceding only 2.6 goals per game.

Man City has a 3.28 overall ratio, Bayern has a 2.96, and PSG has a 2.41. Everton is fourth in the table with a 2.33 goal difference, ahead of Real Sociedad (2.29), Inter (2.16), and Napoli (2.15).

Manchester United has a 1.77 goal-to-goal ratio, while Tottenham’s is only 0.73.

Everton have generated plenty of chances this season, with summer arrivals Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend flourishing under Rafa Benitez, putting crosses into the box on a regular basis.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, meantime, has been given a more forward role and has contributed to assaults by scoring twice and assisting on four other goals.

In their first six games, the Blues have scored 13 goals, including a six-minute flurry of three goals against Burnley.

On the other hand, they were defeated 1-0 by West Ham on Sunday, their first defeat at Goodison Park this season.

Despite having 15 shots, only two were on target without key strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

While Everton’s loss to the Hammers dropped them to ninth place in the Premier League table, their high chance ratio is encouraging, and they will look to bounce back when they play Watford on Saturday.