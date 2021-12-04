After Rafa Benitez’s bullish Everton stance, a question about Farhad Moshiri arises.

The headlines that adorned several of the national newspaper titles on Friday morning were familiar to Everton supporters in many ways.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal. It’s possible that this isn’t the last time the topic is mentioned.

However, you can’t help but feel that the timing is particularly tragic this time. Isn’t it ironic that Rafa Benitez’s squad will face Arsenal next time out? Apart from that, there’s the reality that the striker is still on the sidelines after what many believed to be a temporary absence from the squad.

In recent seasons, he’s established himself as one of the club’s most prominent players. Thanks to his prolific goal-scoring, he’s now a full England international.

Everton has sorely missed him since he was released at the end of August. Despite starting the season with a toe injury, he scored in each of his three games.

His time on the treatment table was not the sole cause of the Blues’ recent relegation, but it did play a role.

The prospect of losing him permanently in the future should therefore be avoided at all costs.

“In terms of our players, they cannot go if we don’t want,” Benitez said at his pre-Arsenal press conference. We don’t want to lose any of our players unless absolutely necessary.

“We don’t need to sell players if we don’t want to sell them.”

There was no specific mention of the England striker, but the message was apparent – especially given Everton’s forthcoming opponents are the ones linked with the striker.

With Calvert-Lewin on the sidelines, this could be an opportunity for his teammates to finally show why staying with the Blues is the right decision.

Return to winning ways against Arsenal, and confidence will increase, and the burden on the returning striker will undoubtedly lessen.

Keeping a player who is so important to the team’s setup is critical for Everton’s future success, regardless matter how valuable the striker is.

An England international with the pedigree that the 24-year-old is gaining would cost an astronomical amount in the market. “The summary has come to an end.”