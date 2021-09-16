After Rafa Benitez’s arrival, Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti teach Everton a crucial lesson.

In August 2019, Evertonians exclaimed, “Beat Aston Villa and we’ll go to the top.”

This was not an assertion, but rather a joking remark, but hopes were high. The prospect of the Toffees being at the top of the heap, even if only for a half-day, was appealing.

After a goalless draw at Crystal Palace and a 1-0 home win over Watford, the Blues’ journey to the Midlands on Friday evening meant they would play before any of their opponents that weekend, and three points would ensure a spell in first position.

Rafa Benitez could finally be getting the best out of Everton’s troubled midfielder.

Unfortunately, as has been the case for the past three decades, the Evertonians’ hopes were dashed.

Everton were trounced 2-0 at Villa Park after a lackluster performance. Marco Silva’s side lost four of their next five league games after that poor showing, and the Portuguese was fired in December.

After an unblemished start to the season, the Blues are prepared for another Villa Park battle two years later.

This time, though, no such claims will be made.

Following Monday’s amazing comeback victory over Burnley, Everton are now joint-top with ten points from four games.

And if results go their way before Saturday’s match, the Toffees might be in top place.

This year, though, it appears like the fans are focusing on one game at a time and not looking beyond the next 90 minutes.

After all, while Everton has won nine titles and been in contention for the crown on numerous occasions during their history, the Blues have only been first in August and September in the Premier League era, not in May, and fans are well aware that early season form doesn’t mean much.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, the Blues won their first seven games in all competitions last season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored nine goals in six games, including two hat-tricks, and Everton, the squad, and supporters rode such a wave that the famous anthem “Spirit of the Blues” reached the charts.

