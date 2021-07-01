After Rafa Benitez’s appointment, Sam Allardyce claims to the Everton board, “I have heard.”

The appointment of Rafa Benitez as Everton’s next manager, according to Sam Allardyce, not only divided the supporters, but also the board.

After weeks of speculation following Carlo Ancelotti’s return to Real Madrid earlier this month, Everton confirmed the appointment of former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez.

Everton fans are divided about the decision, with the Spaniard’s six-year time at Anfield remembered fondly by the Goodison faithful.

Between 2004 and 2010, Benitez led the Reds to Champions League and FA Cup success, as well as a second-place Premier League finish.

Earlier this month, supporters placed banners outside the stadium expressing their displeasure with the thought of Benitez taking over, and confirmation of this has prompted even more discontent among fans on social media.

Allardyce is no stranger to criticism at Goodison Park, having faced it throughout his time there despite managing the club clear of relegation.

Following Benitez’s appointment, the ex-Everton manager claimed to have heard rumors of discontent within the Everton board.

He told Sky Sports, “He is absolutely going to split the fans.”

“There’s no doubt about it, and I’ve heard via the grapevine that it’s also split the board.”

“I’ve heard that some of the former board members aren’t satisfied with that decision. But, of course, that’s only a rumor.”

“But there’s no denying the supporters. Some people will be fine with it, while others will be adamantly against. It depends on whether you live up to their expectations, as it does with every manager who joins Everton.”

Allardyce believes a quick start as Everton manager will be key for Benitez to win support from the stands.

He added: “Obviously Rafa going in with the history of his Liverpool career, he will need to start on the front foot and he will need to start with the right results and then he will get them on board.

“If he doesn’t do that, they will be very quick in showing their disapproval over his selection as manager.

“Brave by Farhad Moshiri. Very, very brave indeed. He is searching for somebody to bring success to Everton. Needs stability, they haven’t found stability in, I think, seven managers now in the last seven years.

"They need to find that very, very quickly and.