After progressing through the Euro 2020 group stage, England’s winners and losers are revealed.

After winning Group D, England has advanced to the last 16 of Euro 2020.

They did not completely dominate Croatia, Scotland, or the Czech Republic, scoring only two goals in three games, but they did not concede.

The PA news agency looks at the winners and losers from the Three Lions’ group stage.

Raheem Sterling was the winner.

Sterling’s spot in Gareth Southgate’s team was in doubt after he spent time on the Manchester City bench at the end of last season, but he was given the call and delivered for his country. The 26-year-old was England’s most dangerous player, scoring the game-winning goals in both games against Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Saka Bukayo

Saka, who had been an unused substitute in the first two games, was given a surprising start against the Czechs and provided the attacking spark that his team lacked. His explosive run was essential in the build-up to Sterling’s victory, and his overall positivity was inspiring to behold. For the knockout stages, he made it difficult to drop him.

Phillips, Kalvin

With his performances in center midfield, Phillips has established himself as an important cog in England’s wheel. He received praise for a man-of-the-match performance against Croatia, especially as he scored the game’s only goal in a 1-0 victory, as well as solid performances against Scotland and the Czech Republic.

Jordan Pickford is a goalkeeper.

Despite some dodgy moments for Everton, Pickford has never let England down and the goalkeeper was excellent in keeping three clean sheets. He made superb stops against Scotland and Czech Republic and was commanding and confident throughout.

Losers Harry Kane

For Harry Kane, not scoring in three games is a crisis and the England captain came under heavy fire for his performances in the opening two games where he was starved of service. There are distractions for Kane, with a possible move away from Tottenham on his mind, and he has yet to show the level he reached for Spurs last term.

Jadon Sancho

The Borussia Dortmund winger was the next big. (This is a short article)