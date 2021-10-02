After Porto’s thumping, Liverpool fans had a Man City team theory.

Some Liverpool supporters believe Curtis Jones’ performance against Porto in midweek implies he will start against Man City at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds’ performance in Porto on Tuesday night was the ideal way to put Saturday’s draw with Brentford behind them, as they thrashed a team who had yet to lose this season.

Liverpool have scored 14 goals in their last three games in Portugal, and Porto will be weary of seeing them.

Despite conceding once, Liverpool looked assured at the back, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino all scoring to ensure they are in good form heading into Sunday’s match against Premier League champions Manchester City.

With Man City having won three of the previous four Premier League titles and reaching the Champions League final last season, any match against Pep Guardiola’s side will be one of the toughest in European football.

As the two prepare to battle, Liverpool sits just one point ahead of City at the top of the Premier League table, and Jurgen Klopp will be well aware that a four-point advantage at this juncture could be huge.

Virgil van Dijk’s weapon can counter Man City’s strategy that led to Chelsea’s defeat.

Liverpool fan Mike Holt explained why he believes the Reds are ready for Sunday on Tuesday night’s Post-Game podcast: “Curtis Jones once again delivered an outstanding performance.

“The 3-3 draw with Brentford on Saturday could have taken the wind out of the sails, but Jones was outstanding on Saturday and in Porto.

“He’s so composed and assured. He has the swagger that we need in the middle of the field. He was sublime in my opinion. We had a glitch with the goal we conceded when Joe Gomez came off the bench sluggish, but we still scored five goals.

“Roberto Firmino came on and scored two goals, while Mohamed Salah contributed once more. On his current form, I believe he is the best player in the world.

“I was really happy for Sadio Mane – I was a little harsh on him on Saturday, but I’m glad he got a goal.

