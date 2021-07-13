After pleading guilty to child pornography charges, a former UFC fighter hangs himself.

According to investigators, a 44-year-old mixed martial arts (MMA) athlete who pled guilty to federal child pornography charges died in an apparent suicide while being held in an Iowa prison on Saturday.

Wardens performing a routine cell check discovered Travis Fulton unresponsive inside his cellblock at Linn County Correctional Center in Cedar Rapids at roughly 3:58 a.m., according to a statement released Saturday by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Fulton was said to have hanged himself, according to authorities.

Fulton was treated by jail employees and ambulance workers before being brought to Mercy Medical Center, where he was declared dead at 5 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the police statement, an investigation into Fulton’s death is ongoing, and the State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on his body.

Authorities have not released any other information about Fulton’s death.

Fulton, dubbed “The Ironman,” had been kept in the jail since his arrest on Feb. 19, according to the local daily The Gazette.

According to court records obtained by the source, he was charged with forcing two females under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activities that he photographed over a period of several years.

The abuse occurred between 2013 and 2020 in one case, and around November last year in the other, according to the indictment.

According to court papers released hours before the former UFC fighter was discovered unresponsive, Fulton agreed to plead guilty to two of the four allegations against him — sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

According to ESPN, he tried to persuade a juvenile under the age of 18 to “engage in sexually explicit conduct for the aim of producing video images of such conduct” using a camera. On a flash drive, Fulton also possessed or attempted to possess photos portraying a youngster participating in sexually explicit conduct.

Fulton was also charged of receiving and attempting to receive child pornography via “interstate international commerce,” according to court documents cited by ESPN.

A federal judge delayed his trial date and scheduled a plea hearing for July 23 as a result of his guilty pleas.

According to court records, Fulton was also charged with assaulting a lady in September 2019 and causing her to suffer “fractures to her jaw, nose, and palate.” According to the Gazette, a trial for the allegations, which included causing deliberate injury, was set for Sept. 7 at the Black Hawk County Courthouse.

