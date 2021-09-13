After placing Fitzpatrick on injured reserve, RGIII invites the Washington football team to “make the call.”

The Washington Redskins are in need of a quarterback, and Robert Griffin III has expressed interest in returning.

Griffin revealed his desire to return to the franchise that drafted him after starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

