After Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s influence, the Liverpool midfielder is ready for a loan move.

Jake Cain, a midfielder for Liverpool, is poised to join Newport County on a season-long loan.

Last year, the highly-rated 19-year-old earned his Liverpool debut in the FA Cup fourth round replay triumph over Shrewsbury Town and has trained with Jurgen Klopp’s first team on a regular basis.

Liverpool are desperate for the midfielder to improve his physicality in League Two, and he is poised to make his debut against League One club Plymouth Argyle this evening in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Michael Flynn, the manager of Newport County, favors possession-based football and has a working relationship with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, as well as being influenced by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

“Pep Guardiola is a terrific man,” Flynn told Sky Sports in November.

“He treats everyone with the same amount of respect, whether you’re the manager of Newport County or Liverpool.”

“We really bonded from our meeting when [Newport] played [Manchester City] in the FA Cup, and we’re still in touch, and I have the biggest regard for him because he’s a football genius,” he continued.

“Everyone is watching how he and Jurgen Klopp perform. With their offensive approach and emphasis on possession-based creativity, they have elevated football to a new level.

“They serve as a guide to where you wish to go. Even if I’m still early in my profession, there’s no reason I can’t strive to be the best I can be. That’s something I’ll always do.”