After passing both Messi and Ronaldo, Spain’s rising star moves closer to gold in Tokyo 2020.

In Tokyo, a young Spanish football player is experiencing a hectic but monumental summer.

After a tight semi-final, Spain has advanced to the finals and is just one win away from winning the country’s first Olympic football gold medal since 1992.

Pedri, a Barcelona midfielder, is one of the most important players guiding the Spaniards.

Pedri has started every match for his country at the famous tournament, including the final against Brazil.

Prior to the Olympics, Pedri played every game for Spain at the recent Euro 2020 tournament, accumulating a total of 1,068 minutes of international football throughout the two tournaments.

Even more intriguing, according to ESPN, the 18-year-old has now played more minutes on the international stage than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo combined this summer.

Messi has currently played 630 minutes for Argentina in the country’s successful Copa America campaign in 2021. At Euro 2020, Ronaldo, on the other hand, played 360 minutes for Portugal.

While Pedri’s international football career is already shaping up to be one of the sport’s most spectacular tales, the drama surrounding his Olympic hopes involving his league team Barcelona surely adds to the glitz.

Barca boss Ronald Koeman had previously expressed reservations about permitting the kid to play in the Tokyo games, fearing that he may burn out before the start of the new La Liga season.

“Two top-tier competitions in the same summer is too much for a football player,” Koeman said of Pedri’s circumstances. “This has already been said by Pep Guardiola, and I agree with him. [Pedri] He appeared in nearly every game throughout the domestic season and has played nearly every minute in the European Championship.”

“Having a four-day rest before flying to Japan to compete in the Olympics is not ideal,” stated the coach. “It’s excessive. It’s just my view, but the Olympic Games to me are about athletics and other sports, not football. At least, that’s what I believe.”

“I realize that the guys are eager to play, but we have a crowded schedule and need to safeguard our players,” says the coach.

This weekend, Spain will meet Brazil in Yokohama. Pedri is anticipated to be in Luis de la Fuente’s starting XI once more.