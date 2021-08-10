After Osasuna’s triumph, Liverpool fans say the same thing about Kostas Tsimikas: ‘Makes the news tolerable.’

Liverpool fans say the same thing about Kostas Tsimikas after Osasuna’s victory: ‘Makes the news acceptable.’

Andy Robertson provided an injury update on Monday evening after being forced out with an ankle injury in Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

The left back has acknowledged to ligament damage, but it isn’t a’major’ injury that will take time to recover from.

“Thank you all for the kind words and support,” Robertson said on Twitter. The scan shows that no significant injury has occurred, although there is some ligament damage that will need to be corrected. I’ll be working hard every day in order to rejoin the squad as soon as possible. “Wishing the players the best of luck tonight.”

Despite the fact that surgery is unlikely, he will miss the start of the season, when the Reds travel to Norwich City this weekend.

Kostas Tsimikas was named in the starting lineup for Liverpool’s final pre-season friendly before the new season, a 3-1 win over Osasuna.

After a rough start to life on Merseyside following his summer transfer from Olympiacos, the left-back has had a fantastic pre-season, culminating in a stunning display on Monday evening.

Tsimikas combined with Takumi Minamino with a fantastic ball into the box to set up Roberto Firmino for Liverpool’s second goal of the night.

Injuries and Robertson’s outstanding form have kept the Greece international on the outside looking in, but he’s set to receive a chance in the starting lineup.

Jurgen Klopp used to rely on James Milner’s expertise to step in at left back, but Tsimikas has performed well enough to earn a start against Norwich, and fans are less concerned about Robertson sitting on the bench.

“If Tsimikas can keep performing like this for the next month or two, Andy Robertson’s injury may not be as bad,” one fan tweeted.

Another remarked, “Tsimikas’ emergence in preseason makes the Robertson injury news palatable.” He’s been fantastic tonight.”

“On this performance, Tsimikas is more than ready to step in for Robertson,” another fan said.

“With Tsimikas as our backup, Robertson’s injury is no longer a concern,” he said.

He wrote, “If we didn’t already have Robertson.”

“We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”