After one season as East Bengal’s head coach, former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler resigns.

By mutual consent, former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has resigned as head coach of SC East Bengal.

Following the team’s promotion to the Indian Super League in August of last year, Fowler signed a two-year contract with the club in October 2020.

In the Red and Gold Brigade’s debut season in India’s top division, the 46-year-old led the Kolkata-based club to a 9th-place finish out of 11 clubs.

“SC East Bengal can confirm that the club and Robbie Fowler have agreed to a mutual termination of the head coach’s contract,” the club said in a statement.

“He took command of the squad in a very difficult period of transition, along with his assistant Tony Grant, and overcame huge odds to provide the fans some joy in the club’s first-ever season in the Indian Super League.”

The former Liverpool goalscorer returned to management four months after leaving his last post at Brisbane Roar in June 2020 due to his unwillingness to stay away from his family amid the covid-19 pandemic.

He oversaw three wins in 20 games with former Everton midfielder Tony Grant to avoid relegation.

Prior to joining East Bengal, the former Muangthong United manager led Brisbane Roar to fourth place in the A-League before the season was postponed for several months.

The ISL club has subsequently revealed that Manuel Diaz, a former Real Madrid Castilla coach, will take over as coach for the next 2021/22 season.