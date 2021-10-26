After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United has been urged to choose a former Liverpool manager.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore says Brendan Rodgers is a “no-brainer” alternative for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he is fired.

Following Sunday’s 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool, United’s manager is under mounting pressure, and the club is considering replacing him before this weekend’s match against Spurs.

The media is already buzzing with speculation about a possible replacement for Solskjaer, but Collymore believes the former Liverpool manager should be in the mix.

In The Mirror, he stated, “For me, the Leicester boss matches every requirement for what is necessary at Old Trafford.”

“Ole may be given more time behind the wheel, but the juggernaut that is perhaps the most powerful club on the planet is in risk of becoming far too heavy for him to handle.

“And if the wheels fall off, it’s a no-brainer to go after The Foxes’ boss.

“The United board of directors would have to completely forget about Rodgers’ Liverpool ties.”

Rodgers took over as manager of Leicester City in February 2019 and has led the team to two top-five finishes thus far.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Antonio Conte is ‘open’ to returning to the Premier League, although he has qualms about United’s structure.

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is also a rumoured candidate, although bookmakers had Rodgers as the second favorite for the job.

In December 2018, Solskjaer took over as interim manager for Jose Mourinho before being promoted to the permanent role a few months later.

Following a promising start in the Old Trafford dugout, recent form has raised doubts about Solskjaer’s preparedness for the future.