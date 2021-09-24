After noticing a U23s no-show, Liverpool fans had a team inclusion theory.

After being left out of Liverpool’s under-23 line-up on Friday night, fans are certain that 16-year-old Kaide Gordon will play in the club’s Premier League match against Brentford this weekend.

This evening, the Reds’ under-23 team takes against Chelsea.

Despite his recent success with the club, Gordon has been left out of the squad for the encounter after earning his first-team debut against Norwich City earlier this week.

After Takumi Minamino scored a brace and Caoimhin Kelleher denied Christos Tzolis from the penalty spot in the first half at Carrow Road, Liverpool advanced to the fourth round.

Divock Origi scored his first goal in over a year during the encounter, which featured a number of young Reds players.

Following Gordon’s performance in the match, Liverpool fans believe the kid will be given more first-team opportunities.

Liverpool fans took to social media after the u23 squad was unveiled to express their delight at the prospect of seeing the young star return to the first team.

Here’s what some of the fans had to say.

“It’s interesting that Kaide Gordon isn’t in the team for the Brentford game. He might be resting or in the squad for the Brentford game.”

“Will Kaide Gordon be present tomorrow night?”

“Kaide Gordon is expected to play for the first team tomorrow, but he will not play for the under 23s tonight.”

“It’s fantastic to see James Balagizi start for the U23s. Due to the absence of Kaide Gordon, he may be called up to the senior squad for tomorrow’s match against Brentford.”

Gordon, who turns 17 in early October, became Liverpool’s third-youngest player to start a competitive game when he took the field against Norwich at the age of 16 years and 351 days.

Former Norwich striker Grant Holt compared Gordon to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in a post-match interview with Sky Sports.

“His movements, the way he moves, he’s a little like Mo Salah in the way he gets down the line, he can take you inside or outside,” Holt remarked.

“If you’re in a football club like Liverpool and you’ve got Salah and [Sadio] Mane in those positions and you’ve got someone like him looking at them, observing them, training around them, he’s got that movement about him.”

“The summary comes to an end.”