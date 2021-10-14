After Neymar’s admission of mental health issues, Thiago Silva sends a message of support.

Chelsea’s Thiago Silva has had his share of physical and emotional setbacks.

In response to close buddy Neymar’s recent retirement comments, the 37-year-old promised his Brazilian national team colleague that he will always have his back.

Silva’s remarks come after Neymar told DAZN that the 2022 World Cup could be his last.

While that is acceptable, the justification he stated was particularly distressing for someone of his status.

“”I consider it my final because I’m not sure whether I have the mental strength to deal with football anymore,” Neymar said. “So I’ll do everything I can to perform well, to win for my nation, and to accomplish my greatest ambition since I was a child. And I’m hoping I’ll be able to pull it off.” After hearing this, Silva informed Neymar that he is close by and will do everything in his power to help his compatriot rediscover his love for the game.

“I know that if you need someone strong at your side, [I] will always be there. You are loved by the Silva family “According to his Instagram post,

The Brazilian center-back understands Neymar’s predicament. He described how he, too, had gone through similar experiences, as well as the things that were uttered.

Find a friend like Thiago Silva and keep them forever.

“Mentally, I was considered a crybaby and weak, very weak. These are hurtful things, and you know you’re not who you’ve been labeled,” Silva explained. “I hope he (Neymar) does not lose his delight and remains as happy as he has always been. He’s a special child who delivers when he’s pleased and doing what he enjoys.”