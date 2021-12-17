After Newcastle’s victory, Linda Pizzuti sends a message to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Linda Pizzuti was ecstatic to watch Liverpool set ‘another record’ with their triumph over Newcastle at Anfield on Thursday night.

With a 3-1 win over the Magpies, Jurgen Klopp’s side became the first English team in history to win 2000 matches in the Premier League.

The Reds are still in contention for the Premier League crown, and goals from Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold propelled them to victory.

Pizzuti, the wife of FSG CEO and Liverpool owner John Henry, was pleased with the team’s performance and took to Instagram to express her support.

“Another milestone for Liverpool: the first team in English history to win 2000 matches in the Premier League,” she wrote.

Liverpool are scheduled to play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, but the game is already in jeopardy.

Five of this weekend’s games have already been canceled due to coronavirus outbreaks, and current rumors imply that a circuit breaker may be implemented to control the spread of the Omicron type.

Curtis Jones, Fabinho, and Virgil van Dijk were all absent from the Reds’ victory Friday night after testing positive for COVID-19.