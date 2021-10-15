After Newcastle’s takeover, Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard breaks his silence on replacing Steve Bruce.

Steven Gerrard, a Liverpool great, has replied to speculation that he could be the future manager of Newcastle United.

Since the north east club’s takeover was confirmed last week, the Rangers manager has been connected with the post.

Newcastle United has been purchased by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), whose chairman is Mohammed bin Salman, the Middle Eastern state’s crown prince. The deal quickly elevated Newcastle to the ranks of the world’s wealthiest football clubs.

Gerrard, who is in his fourth season as Rangers manager, has been mentioned as a front-runner for the post at St James’ Park.

Since the former Liverpool captain stepped into management, there have been whispers that he could one day be in charge at Anfield.

The Liverpool great has responded to suggestions that he may replace Bruce at Newcastle, stating categorically that he is not involved in the conjecture.

“I believe what’s going on at Newcastle is interesting,” Gerrard stated. “If anyone deserves a break, it’s the Geordie fans, in my opinion. So I’m sure there’s a lot of enthusiasm down on the Toon.

“And, of course, everyone involved in the game is watching with bated breath to see how things play out.

“However, I don’t engage in speculative activity on a personal level. I also wish Steve Bruce the best of luck.”