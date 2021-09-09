After negative PCR results, the fifth test between England and India will go forward.

The fifth Test between England and India, which begins on Friday in Manchester, is expected to go on as planned after the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Thursday that there were no new positive coronavirus cases in the Indian camp.

The match at Old Trafford was in jeopardy when the visitors canceled a training session and media appearances following news on Thursday of a new Covid-19 case involving a support staff member.

However, an ECB official later Thursday indicated that all additional PCR tests conducted inside the India squad had yielded negative findings, and that the Test match will proceed.

Following positive Covid-19 tests during the previous match in London, India’s head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar had already been ruled out of the series decider.

The trio remained in seclusion as India cruised to a 157-run victory in the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday, putting the tourists 2-1 up in the series with one match remaining.

However, according to Indian media sources, another member of the backroom crew tested positive during a new round of tests on Wednesday.

The affected individual, according to ESPNcricinfo, is assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar.

“The training session today was called off, and all the players have undergone additional tests,” a source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told AFP earlier.

And the poor results appear to have allowed the showpiece match to go ahead, with India aiming for just their fourth series win in England and the hosts hoping to avoid losing two series in a row for the first time since 1986.

When lead physio Nitin Patel was compelled to self-isolate after being identified as a close contact of Shastri during the fourth Test, Parmar was forced to assume command.

According to rumors, India’s strong Board of Control for Cricket did not want the fifth Test to take place.

According to the Indian Express, the lucrative Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament resumes in the United Arab Emirates on September 19 – just five days after the England tour is slated to end – and the board did not want the game to be “impacted.”

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the BCCI and a former India captain, was more ambiguous.

“At this time, we don’t know if the match will take place. According to Indian media, he added, “Hopefully we can get some game.”

