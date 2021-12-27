After negative Covid results, England and Australia are free to travel.

Both England and Australia exhaled a sigh of relief after all of their players returned negative Covid-19 results, allowing the third Ashes Test to proceed as scheduled on Tuesday.

Just hours before the start of day two in Melbourne on Monday, four members of the England team — two support personnel and two family members — tested positive for coronavirus.

As they prepared to leave for the stadium, the England players and management conducted quick antigen testing, which came back negative.

They were, however, compelled to have PCR testing as a precaution at the conclusion of the game.

They were left with a stressful wait, and Cricket Australia was worried about not only the rest of the Boxing Day Test, but the rest of the Ashes series as well.

However, they received the green light, and the Test will resume as planned, with England in severe difficulty at 31 for four in their second innings, still 51 runs behind Australia.

“After play yesterday, all players from the Australian and England teams had PCR Covid-19 testing, and all results came back negative,” Cricket Australia stated in a statement.

“Both sets of players’ families had PCR testing done yesterday, and they all came back negative.

“The England team’s support workers and their families have been placed in isolation following positive PCR testing yesterday.”

Coronavirus instances are on the rise in Australia, particularly in Sydney, where the fourth Test is set to begin on January 5, just before the Ashes final in Hobart.

More than 6,000 cases are reported per day in the state of New South Wales, where Sydney is located.

Nonetheless, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley stated on Monday that the goal was to continue with the Ashes as planned.

“That is, without a doubt, the plan; nothing suggests differently.” He told reporters, “We’ll rely on the protocols,” but added, “It’s a day-by-day thing.”