After Naby Keita’s score for Liverpool, Luke Shaw criticizes his Manchester United teammates.

Manchester United’s left defender Luke Shaw publicly chastised his teammates, claiming that their defence for Liverpool’s opening goal was insufficient.

Just minutes into the game, Shaw was exposed in a three-on-one situation in which Mo Salah was able to sneak into Naby Keita and score the game’s first goal for Liverpool.

This would be the start of one of Liverpool’s most famous victories – and, conversely, one of Man United’s most unforgettable defeats.

Mo Salah scored a hat-trick and Diogo Jota added another goal as United lost 5-0 at Old Trafford.

The humiliating outcome has increased pressure on United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the form of a number of players has also been noted.

Shaw has admitted that he needs to evaluate his own form while also criticizing the performances of his colleagues.

“I think as individuals, we need to be accountable for some of the performances today,” Shaw told Stadium Astro.

“That’s why I’m here right now.” I’m not hiding, I’m not saying anything; I’m coming out and saying I’m not good enough. I speak for myself, not for the team.

“I’m responsible for my performance, and it wasn’t up to par.” I’m not here to discuss the squad. I need to improve on today’s performance. That is why I have come here now, not to hide, but to speak with you and tell you the truth.

“The first and most important thing we need to look at in the mirror is ourselves. Are we following the rules and properly preparing for the games and ourselves? We know what tactics to use and how the coach wants us to play. We can be too easy to play against at times.

“If you look at the first goal, it’s impossible for them to score three goals in the first five minutes.” We must be more compact, and we must improve.

“It was inevitable that this outcome would occur. We haven’t been at our best in previous games where we have won. Inside the dressing room, we felt that way, and today we need to ponder and move on because it hurts.

“I believe we all know when. “Summary comes to an end.”