After Mohamed Salah’s yellow card, Jurgen Klopp makes an unexpected admission.

Mohamed Salah isn’t often booked, but when he is, it’s typically because he has removed his shirt.

On Saturday afternoon, the Egyptian scored Liverpool’s second of three goals against Crystal Palace, giving the Reds their fourth league victory of the season.

Salah took his shirt off during the celebrations and received a yellow card as a result of his conduct.

It was the 29-year-sixth old’s caution of the season and his first since joining Liverpool.

Salah has received half of his bookings for similar goal celebrations, and manager Jurgen Klopp was quizzed about the statistic after the game.

He told LFCTV after the game, “I remember the one against Manchester United.”

“That day, I was on the verge of removing my shirt!”

Salah received his first booking for shirt removal in 2019 after scoring a magnificent solo goal in a 3-1 away victory over Southampton.

The second came at the end of Liverpool’s historic title-winning campaign in 2020, when they beat Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield.

Salah tucked it past David de Gea after a wonderful fast ball from Alisson, prompting loud celebrations from the crowd, the winger to rip his shirt off, and the goalie to run the length of the pitch.

Salah’s goal against Palace was his fifth in all competitions this season, following his midweek goal against AC Milan in the Champions League.

In their triumph over Leeds United last Saturday, he became the 30th player in Premier League history to record 100 goals.