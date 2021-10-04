After Mohamed Salah’s score for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp claims Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool tied 2-2 with Manchester City on Sunday, with Mohamed Salah scoring once more.

It was a beautiful finish that deserved to win, but City deserved more than a point on the day, as the game ended level at Anfield.

The Egyptian has six Premier League goals to his name so far this season, but his strike against Pep Guardiola’s team was perhaps his best.

After the game, manager Jurgen Klopp lauded the 29-year-old, saying that if it had been Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, everyone would have been talking about a ‘world class’ finish.

After the game, he told Sky Sports, “Goal number two, individual quality that you only see when you’re extremely lucky, blessed, perfect space, right position.”

“If Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo score that goal, the entire world will cheer because they are world-class players. Mo Salah scored that goal because he is a world-class player who is one of the finest in the world.

“The thing is, it’s not the first time he’s scored a goal similar to this; Tottenham had a goal similar to this from years ago, with a little different finish and dribbling. Napoli, similar goal, same dribbling.”

Salah had snuck past three City defenders before smashing his shot past Ederson and into the far corner.

Both Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo sought to depose Salah but were unsuccessful after being turned by the Egyptian.

Aymeric Laporte was the next man up, but Salah sped by the defender and finished a one-of-a-kind goal.

Salah has scored in both of Liverpool’s Champions League group stage meetings against AC Milan and Porto, making Burnley the only team he has yet to score against this season.