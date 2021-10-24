After Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick against Manchester United, Andy Robertson screamed at Liverpool teammates.

It has the potential to become one of the most iconic images of Liverpool’s bitter rivalry with Manchester United.

Maybe the entire Jurgen Klopp era as well.

And it happened today at Old Trafford, when Mohamed Salah ran through shortly after half-time to put his side 5-0 up – and complete his hat-trick.

The Liverpool players gathered around the corner flag to swarm the striker and congratulate Jordan Henderson on his outstanding assist.

As he joined the jubilant pile-on, Ibrahima Konate leaped as if attempting to meet the ball from a corner.

The camera then moved back to Andy Robertson.

The left-back delivered a clear message to his teammates that would have resonated with every Kopite watching from across the world.

“Keep going, keep going!” he exclaimed. “Be ruthless!” says the narrator. After a tight offside call, VAR deemed Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal was disallowed.

However, Liverpool had already wreaked havoc in the first half.

With five minutes on the clock, Naby Keita scored, and Diogo Jota added a second before Mohamed Salah’s early double.

At the start of the second period, Salah scored once more.

As historic circumstances unfolded at United’s home ground, Paul Pogba was sent off around the hour mark.