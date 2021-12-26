After Mohamed Salah’s AFCON boost, here’s how Liverpool might line up against Chelsea.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could be in for a number of selection issues.

The Reds will be without three players for the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts on January 9 and ends on February 6.

Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah are all ready to travel to Cameroon to represent their respective countries during the competition.

Guinea called up Keita earlier this week, while Senegal chose Mane, and Salah is expected to lead Egypt in the competition.

According to reports earlier this week, Liverpool and Egypt have agreed for Salah to fly to Cameroon after the Reds’ match against Chelsea on January 2.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has granted a proposal from domestic leagues, which means