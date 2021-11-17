After missing the last World Cup, the United States’ young men’s soccer team sees a way back.

The United States men’s soccer team is on track to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with the Associated Press reporting that the squad will likely just need to win its next three home games to qualify.

The youthful American team has three home games and three away games in the next several months to determine their fate after failing to qualify for the 2018 event.

In North and Central America and the Caribbean, the United States is in second place, below Canada but ahead of Mexico and Panama.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

According to the Associated Press, the United States might qualify if they win their home games against El Salvador (January 27), Honduras (February 2), and Panama (March 27).

Over the last eight matches, 26 of the 34 members of the American team had made their qualifying debuts. Tyler Adams, the captain, is 22 years old.

“We’re definitely still in a terrific position when we look at the table,” Adams remarked. “We’ll be playing a lot of games at home in the near future. So, in the coming window, it’ll be critical that we continue to win at home and pick up points on the road when we can.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In qualifying, these young Americans tripped yet again, squandering an early lead in a tense 1-1 tie against Jamaica on Tuesday night.

The United States has a better goal differential (+7) than Mexico (+4) and Panama (+2), putting them in contention for one of the region’s three slots.

“Obviously, we’ve matured through experiences and playing together, and then we’ve gotten the time, we’ve gotten the games,” said goalkeeper Zack Steffen. “Our depth has showed, and we must continue to strive for greater accomplishments.” Since spraining his left ankle on September 8, Christian Pulisic has yet to start a game. Sergio Dest missed both November qualifiers with a bad back, and Weston McKennie was dropped for two qualifiers for breaking team COVID-19 regulations and missed the match at Jamaica for yellow-card accumulation.

Nonetheless, the US is second only to a Canadian squad that has made four separate journeys to Central America. This is a condensed version of the information.