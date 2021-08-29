After missing Everton’s win against Brighton, Colombia confirms Yerry Mina’s decision.

Yerry Mina will not be joining the Colombian national squad during the international break, according to Colombian officials.

The Everton defender was noticeably absent from the team as the Blues defeated Brighton 2-0 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored goals in each half to give Rafa Benitez’s team the three points, with Mason Holgate replacing Mina from the previous league game against Leeds.

Mina suffered a minor knock, which forced him to withdraw from the contest, according to Everton.

Following advice from the Blues medical team, the Colombian national team has stated that the centre-back would not be participating with them during the upcoming international break.

“The coaching staff of the Colombia Men’s Senior Team reports that the players Yerry Mina and Luis Fernando Muriel have been called off for the triple date of the qualifications for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” the organization said in a statement.

“These judgments were made based on reports supplied to the Colombian National Team doctors by the medical departments of Everton and Atalanta.

“We wish Yerry Mina and Luis Fernando Muriel a quick recovery and hope to see them soon.”

Over the break, Colombia will face Bolivia, Paraguay, and Chile, but they will do so without the Blues’ centre-back.

When domestic football returns in mid-September, Mina will continue his recuperation on Merseyside, where Everton will face Burnley and Aston Villa.