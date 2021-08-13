After Messi’s arrival, the pressure is on Poch to deliver with the PSG “Galacticos.”

With Lionel Messi’s signing at PSG, the club now has the most fearsome front line in the sport, but now coach Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure to provide the glory on the pitch that their Qatari owners crave above all else.

That means winning the Champions League, a league in which PSG has reached the final and semi-finals in each of the previous two seasons.

It also means recovering the French crown after Lille won it last season — after all, how could a squad with Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe not win Ligue 1?

When asked about the Champions League, PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi replied, “We don’t disguise that it’s our ambition.”

Despite the arrival of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner on a rumored salary of 35 million euros ($41 million) per year, he later told sports daily L’Equipe that “it is not an obligation.”

He continued, “We have a wonderful team, but we haven’t won anything yet.”

Following the failure of his new contract with Barcelona, PSG soon emerged as the only logical option for Messi, and the player himself stated that the presence of Pochettino on the bench influenced his decision.

“As soon as the talks began, I spoke with him. I’ve known Pochettino for a long time,” he added of the Argentinian, who, like Messi, began his career with Newell’s Old Boys in Rosario.

“Because he is from Argentina, there is a bond between us. Because of the technical staff and the squad that is here, I elected to come to Paris.”

Messi and Neymar, old Barcelona friends, are ecstatic to be reunited, but Mbappe, who has just a year remaining on his contract, is rumored to be unhappy about having to share even more of the spotlight.

PSG, on the other hand, are adamant about keeping him, and Pochettino will have to make sure that fielding that all-star front three, together with Angel di Maria, does not severely imbalance the team.

PSG’s other summer signings are key in this regard.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s transfer from Liverpool provides much-needed quality in midfield with Marco Verratti, while Achraf Hakimi’s addition at right-back was just what they needed.

Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma are top-tier defensive and goalkeeping possibilities.

PSG beat Troyes 2-1 in their league opener last weekend and will play Strasbourg on Saturday, when Messi will be paraded before the media. Brief News from Washington Newsday.