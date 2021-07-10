After Messi and Ronaldo, Mourinho’s Real Madrid target was once dubbed “Best Player”: Report

According to reports, new A.S. Roma manager Jose Mourinho may be on the lookout for a player who can compete with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mourinho, who is now in charge of Roma, is likely to return to Serie A. The Portuguese strategist has already set his sights on a handful of targets in his first summer with the club.

Marcelo of Real Madrid is one of the names connected with a move to Roma. Mourinho wants Marcelo because he sees him as a good short-term alternative for Leonardo Spinazzola, who is anticipated to be out indefinitely due to a damaged Achilles tendon, according to Spanish publication AS.

A transfer for Marcelo, on the other hand, may not be conceivable because the midfielder is apparently unwilling to leave Los Blancos.

Marcelo’s current Real Madrid contract expires in a year, but no new terms have been given.

While a move to Roma is still rumored, the five-time La Liga winner has expressed interest in reuniting with Mourinho following the famed manager’s dismissal from Tottenham Hotspur.

Marcelo earlier remarked of Mourinho, “[His sacking] is a pity because he is a wonderful coach and for him to be without a club is a pity.” “It is not for me to decide whether he should join Real Madrid, but I am grateful for everything he has done for me at this club.”

“How would I be concerned about Real Madrid rumors or speculation?” he said. “It occurs all the time; it’s just a part of life. I feel the same way I did when I first came here to work as a coach, and even before that when I was a player. That is my way of looking at football: to give everything in my work every day.”

Since 2006, Marcelo has been a member of Real Madrid. The 33-year-old won five domestic league crowns and four UEFA Champions League titles during his 15 years with the Spanish club.

It didn’t take long for Marcelo to be recognized for his unique characteristics. When the late Diego Maradona praised him as the “greatest player” in La Liga if Messi and Ronaldo were removed from the equation, it was one of the most memorable compliments he has ever received.

“If [Lionel] Messi and Cristiano [Ronaldo] are taken out of the equation, Marcelo is the best player in the league right now,” Maradona stated.