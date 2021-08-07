After Messi and Ronaldo, Manchester City teammate Jack Grealish declares his Manchester City teammate to be the best in the world.

After Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City’s new recruit Jack Grealish praised now-teammate Kevin de Bruyne on Thursday, calling him the “greatest in the world.”

Grealish became the most expensive player in the Premier League after joining Manchester City for $139 million from his boyhood club Aston Villa. He was formally unveiled by the Etihad side on Thursday.

“I’ve mentioned him a couple of times. Apart from Ronaldo and Messi, I’ve always thought he’s the best player on the planet. I believe he possesses all of the necessary skills. In his first interview as a City player, Grealish said, “I don’t think people give him credit for how fast he is.” Grealish, who will wear the No. 10 jersey at his new club, said, “I don’t think people give him credit for how fast he is.”

Grealish, who has a contract with the league champions until 2026, recently put in a strong showing for England at Euro 2020, providing two key assists in five games.

“Normally, he [de Bruyne]hammers the ball past opponents, and his final ball is definitely incredible. That’s something I noticed last season when I had six assists and sat down with the manager to watch Kevin De Bruyne at Villa. I stated that’s what I want to do, that I want my end ball to look like his, and it’s something I’ve been working on. Then, last season, I ended up with 10 assists in 25 or 26 games, which is a respectable output. In the same interview, Grealish stated, “I based it on the way he plays and the way he always finds that beautiful final ball.”

Despite an injury-plagued season, De Bruyne concluded the 2020-21 season with 10 goals and 18 assists in 40 competitive games, and was a key player of Manchester City’s Premier League-winning team.

Grealish, who scored seven goals and made 12 assists for Aston Villa last season, continued, “I have never played beside him, I have played against him a few times, I have had his shirt, but he is one that I cannot wait to play alongside.”

Grealish is also looking forward to working under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage.

"I couldn't pass up the opportunity to play under the best manager in the world. I had a long conversation with him about positions when I arrived here this morning.