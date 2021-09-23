After Merkel’s Crown, Armin Laschet is the Comeback King.

Armin Laschet, Angela Merkel’s party’s candidate for chancellor, may have had a disastrous election campaign riddled by gaffes, but he also has a talent for grabbing victory from the jaws of defeat, which might yet see him win in Sunday’s vote.

Even when the chips are down, the charming 60-year-old has a reputation for perseverance and the ability to “sit out” his opponents, according to Der Spiegel magazine.

Laschet, who was elected president of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in January, was for a time the overwhelming favorite to succeed Merkel as Germany’s next chancellor after the election on Sunday.

However, recent polls have shown the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), trailing the Social Democrats (SPD) and on track for their worst election result since World War II.

Laschet’s lowest point came in July, when he was captured on camera smiling during a homage to flood victims in North Rhine-Westphalia, where he is the regional leader.

He’s also been chastised for his hesitant approach to the Covid-19 outbreak in the region, with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung calling him as “indecisive, sometimes acting hastily.”

If Laschet succeeds in leading his party to victory on Sunday, it will not be the first time he has overcome the odds.

After a drawn-out battle with the CSU’s Markus Soeder, Laschet was elected CDU leader against the odds and went on to secure the conservatives’ candidacy for chancellor candidate.

He also surpassed the polls in winning the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, in 2017.

In a recent TV interview, Laschet was asked if he believes he is frequently underestimated, and he responded, “many have undoubtedly miscalculated.”

Laschet, a fervent Catholic, was born in Aachen, a spa city in western Germany on the Belgian and Dutch borders, where his father supported the family by excavating for coal.

“It doesn’t matter where your coworker comes from, what religion he practices, or how he looks when you’re down in the mine. What matters is whether or not you can trust him,” he told his party colleagues in January.

Laschet began his career as a journalist after studying law in Munich and serving as the editor of a Catholic weekly for several years.

He was elected after originally joining the CDU as a youth. Brief News from Washington Newsday.