After Matheus Pereira’s devastating social media remark, Liverpool supporters are in agreement.

Liverpool fans have urged Jurgen Klopp to sign Matheus Pereira after the West Brom winger confirmed his desire to leave the club on social media.

Last season, the Brazilian scored 11 goals and added six assists in 33 league games for the West Midlands club, although failing to prevent them from relegation to the Championship.

Pereira is the latest player to stoke fan debate, with the Reds connected with bolstering their wide options during the summer, as reports around the likely departures of both Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri continue to circulate.

Pereira issued a message on social media in response to Baggies manager Valerien Ismael’s statements that the 25-year-old “isn’t dedicated” to the club after being left out of a pre-season friendly against Birmingham City last weekend.

Pereira said in the statement that he felt “very mistreated” and that “leaving the club through the back door was never my plan or purpose, quite the contrary.”

“I want the club to be properly compensated for believing in me and supporting me for two seasons.”

When Liverpool fans saw the comments, they turned to social media to discuss if the club should make a surprise approach for the former Sporting Lisbon midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp has already demonstrated his willingness to pursue players from recently relegated clubs, with Andy Robertson, Gini Wijnaldum, and Xherdan Shaqiri all struggling with Premier League clubs before to joining Liverpool.

According to The Washington Newsday, both Origi and Shaqiri are available at the appropriate price, so if the duo find new teams, another wide option could emerge.

Liverpool would have to act quickly if they were interested in West Brom’s talisman, as West Ham and Leicester have previously been linked with Pereira, who has also apparently received attention from abroad.