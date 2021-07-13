After Marcus Rashford’s insults, Liverpool legend John Barnes has called for a “grown-up discourse” on racism.

John Barnes, a Liverpool great, believes that society needs to have a “grown-up conversation” about racism.

The impact following England’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final resulted in racial abuse directed at several of the players on social media.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka all received internet vitriol after missing penalties in the Wembley Stadium shootout.

Fans around the country have expressed their support for the trio, with Gareth Southgate and the Football Association condemning the comments made on social media.

Racist abuse has prompted a petition calling for a lifetime ban from England football matches as a result of the abuse.

More than 850,000 people had signed the petition as of Tuesday afternoon, and Barnes has now spoken out about the vitriol directed towards the England trio.

Barnes told BBC Radio 2 that “there’s a lot of feeling all around the country at this period in time.”

“Marcus Rashford is a footballer who has the support of Manchester United fans. When he performs well, England fans cheer for him; when he does not, they cheer against him.

“I don’t know why we think football can change people’s perceptions; it can’t.

“How come we’re surprised? If you ask any black person, they will tell you that if they miss a penalty and the player is black, he will be racially attacked.

“When we talk about bringing the country together, these footballers are changing people’s perceptions and bringing everyone together for a month. Then, because they missed a penalty, everything starts to fall apart.

“Was everything together to begin with? No, it isn’t.

“We must stop believing that football has the power to change society; it does not. Because these footballers do not have the ability to influence people’s minds.

“What we’re saying is that if they score a penalty, they do well and we love them, but if they don’t, they’re racially attacked.

“So you wouldn’t have heard that if they had scored the penalty, would you?” That isn’t to say that it doesn’t exist.

“We need to look at the larger picture and have a mature discussion about the next steps.

“What we’re now discussing on social media is who’s doing it. The summary comes to a close.