After Marcel Brands’ Everton exit, Rafa Benitez outlines his director of football attitude.

Rafa Benitez has spoken out against Everton’s director of football approach and the adjustments that are now going place.

It was confirmed at the end of last week that Marcel Brands has departed the Blues after three and a half years as director of football, after joining the club in May 2018.

The Dutchman stepped down a day before Everton’s last match against Arsenal, as scrutiny of the club’s board and leadership grows.

This has prompted a’strategic assessment’ of the Blues’ operations, which will help determine the best model to follow in the future.

And Benitez has stated that he is open to any form of future structure as long as it is in the best interests of the club.

“I have been in football for so many years,” the Everton manager added.

“Normally, you have a director of football in Spain and Italy, so I have no problem with a director of football, manager, head coach, or whatever.”

“All we have to do now is make sure we pick the correct one for Everton Football Club, and then maybe we’ll be successful.”

For the foreseeable future, Benitez is expected to be in control of the Blues’ transfer business.

However, before the January transfer market opens, he is focusing on his team’s upcoming fixtures, which begin on Sunday with a trip to Crystal Palace.

“We know roughly what we want [in January], but the point is to get it,” he continued.

“The transfer window is usually challenging, but it’s even more so in January.” We’re attempting to focus on the games that lie ahead of us while also keeping an eye on the transfer window.

“It’s obvious that my primary responsibility is to focus on the games.

“However, the club is attempting to handle the new structure at the same time.” They’re working on it; my job is to concentrate on the games.

“Of course, you keep an eye on it, but my main focus is on the games.”

“We talk all the time; it’s something we do on a regular basis.” We’re discussing ideas now, and the owner and board will make a decision later.” “The summary comes to an end.”