After Maradona tributes, Argentinian couples win top tango competition.

On Saturday, two Argentinian couples won the world’s largest tango competition, which was hosted in Buenos Aires as part of a festival honoring late great soccer star and long-time tango aficionado Diego Maradona.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, this year’s international tango dance championship was held through a combination of in-person and virtual contests. Around 800 dancers from 25 countries competed.

The finals were held in front of the lit Buenos Aires Obelisk, which is located in the heart of Argentina’s capital.

The “stage tango” category was won by Emmanuel Casel and Yanina Muzyka, while the “salon” category was won by Agustin Agnez and Barbara Ferreyra.

Argentine sports legend Diego Maradona, who died of a heart attack on November 25 last year at the age of 60, was honored with songs and dances throughout the competition.

The captain of Argentina’s 1986 World Cup-winning team had recorded tango tunes as an amateur musician and was known to show off his dancing talents at parties. He was widely recognized as one of the best soccer players of all time.

The tango tournament coincided with the reopening of Buenos Aires’ legendary “milongas,” or tango salons, which had been closed for 18 months due to the pandemic.