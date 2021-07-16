After Manuel Locatelli expressed interest in Marko Grujic, Liverpool gave him a push.

The fight to capture Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is heating up, with Sassuolo expressing an interest in a long-term deal.

The Serie A club has made the Serbian their top priority to replace Manuel Locatelli, who is expected to leave amid a competition for his services between Juventus and Arsenal.

Davide Cangini, Sassuolo’s head of scouting, has admired Grujic since attempting to recruit him in his previous role as head scout for Atalanta.

And with the sale of Locatelli anticipated to yield at least €50 million this summer, he has a chance to finally get his man.

Liverpool are willing to sell Grujic for €15 million, despite the fact that he has only made a handful of senior matches since becoming Jurgen Klopp’s first signing in 2016.

The 25-year-old is also still desired by Porto, where he spent last season on loan and made 36 appearances.

Porto, on the other hand, is thought to be battling to raise the finances necessary to complete the deal, with departures required before they can proceed.

As a result, Sassuolo will have the chance to take control of the situation in the following days.