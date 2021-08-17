After Manchester United’s win, Rio Ferdinand criticizes Liverpool legend Graeme Souness for comments made by Paul Pogba.

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has been chastised by Rio Ferdinand for failing to recognize Paul Pogba’s man-of-the-match performance for Manchester United at the weekend.

Pogba became the sixth player in Premier League history to assist four goals in a single game, helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team to a 5-1 victory over Leeds United.

Despite starring for United in this win, Souness chose Mason Greenwood as his player of the match, saying of Pogba’s performance, “we expect that from a £100 million man.”

His comments on the Frenchman have gotten a lot of attention, prompting Ferdinand to question Souness’ capacity to set his “feelings aside” when talking about the United midfielder.

On the Vibe with Five YouTube podcast, he said, “I don’t think Graeme Souness articulated it, but I believe he believes (about Pogba’s achievement): Let’s not get out of our pram about this, let’s not go overboard, let me see this over the next three months, I want consistency.”

“I believe that is where Souness’ thoughts on Paul Pogba are at. If we’re being honest, Paul Pogba’s consistency is perhaps one of the things working against him in his Man United career.

“You have to put your feelings aside and say ‘you know what, nicely done’ when a man produces four assists on the first day of the season because it doesn’t happen very often.”

Pogba may have dazzled on Saturday afternoon, but his future at Old Trafford is still up in the air.

The France international has yet to pledge his future to his current club, and his contract will expire at the conclusion of this season.

PSG have emerged as the favourites to sign the 28-year-old, with Ferdinand believing that this is the only club where he could ‘justify’ transferring in the pursuit of Champions League glory.

“Going to Real Madrid or Barcelona right now isn’t a step forward; you’re not going to be any closer to winning the Champions League than you are at Man United right now,” he explained.

“The pool of clubs to which (Pogba) could have gone (to win the Champions League) two years ago has shrunk.”