After Manchester United’s transfer, Simon Jordan claims Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Simon Jordan, a TalkSport pundit, has provided his thoughts on what has been a busy transfer window for a lot of clubs.

Chelsea and Manchester United, Liverpool’s Premier League opponents, have strengthened their attacking ranks with the signings of Romelu Lukaku for Chelsea and Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic return to Old Trafford.

Virgil van Dijk of the Reds, according to Jordan, will have nothing to fear while facing the Portuguese international.

“Ronaldo, we’ll see what Ronaldo does, and we’ll see if Graeme Souness is correct in his assessments,” he told TalkSport.

“I don’t believe Ronaldo is going to scare the living daylights out of Virgil van Dijk, and I don’t think Ronaldo is going to scare the living daylights out of some of these center defenders.

“However, he will almost certainly fear God and join Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley, Brentford, or Newcastle United.

“I know he’s a big game player, but if you put big occasion players up against proper centre-backs, we’ll see if Ronaldo can still turn the screw at a level that I doubt he can.”

Ronaldo was linked with a move to Manchester City before joining United, and former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness told Talksport: “The top teams don’t have any passengers, and if you’re getting Ronaldo at this moment, he ain’t going to give you the hard yards.”

“He’ll score goals, he’ll score goals, he’ll score goals because he’s smart and has been so athletic throughout his career.

“However, imagine pitting him against Virgil van Dijk in a huge game against the best centre-halves!

”

Van Dijk has already met Lukaku this season, in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday, and has passed the test.

When the Reds visit Old Trafford in late October, the rivalry between Ronaldo and Van Dijk will undoubtedly be a major talking point.

Van Dijk has already played against United’s star player, including in Liverpool’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid in 2018 and in international matches for the Netherlands.