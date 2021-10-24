After Manchester United’s toe-curling display against Liverpool, Paul Scholes was proven correct.

Even though Jurgen Klopp’s side scored five goals against Watford in the Premier League the previous weekend, few expected them to be so dominant against their old rivals when English football’s two most successful clubs clashed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side put in a dreadful performance, conceding goals to Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, and a Mohamed Salah brace.

It was the first time Liverpool had led 4-0 at halftime versus United in history, and the first time the Red Devils had trailed anyone by that scoreline at halftime in 70 years.

However, Scholes, who made 718 appearances for United and scored 155 goals, had predicted that they would be that far down at the interval.

“Jurgen Klopp will be rubbing his hands together,” the 46-year-old told BT Sport after United’s 3-2 comeback triumph over Atalanta in Tuesday.

“United had two midfielders playing on their own in the first half, and if they do that against Liverpool, they’ll be four down before halftime.”

Salah scored a fifth goal in the second half to complete his hat-trick, while Cristiano Ronaldo had a consolation goal disallowed for offside after a VAR examination, with a subsequent use of the technology forcing Paul Pogba to be sent out for a risky tackle on Keita.