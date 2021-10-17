After Manchester United’s humiliating loss to Leicester, Paul Pogba makes a startling admission.

Manchester United deserved to lose to Leicester City, according to Paul Pogba.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure after his squad failed to impress once again during Saturday’s visit to Leicester City’s King Power Stadium.

The Red Devils got off to a fast start, with Mason Greenwood scoring a spectacular goal in the 19th minute to put the club up. Everything, however, went sour from there, and Pogba, the senior midfielder, was furious.

Following the game, Pogba commented on his team’s lackluster performance, saying that Manchester United has been missing intensity and confidence for quite some time.

“We deserved to lose,” Pogba said after the game to the BBC. “To tell you the truth, we’ve been playing games like this for a long time.” The Frenchman emphasized the need of determining the root of the problem and determining how to address it.

“We haven’t figured out what’s causing us to concede simple, silly goals,” he explained. “We need to be more mature, play with more experience, and have a healthy amount of arrogance.” We must find something, and we must change.” “He went on to say, “We need to find the appropriate mentality and the correct technique.” “Stick with it and find a solution.”” After Greenwood scored the game’s first goal, Solskjaer’s offensive retreated from being aggressive. It took 63 minutes for Manchester United to score an equalizing goal in the 82nd minute, courtesy of returning forward Marcus Rashford.

Leicester, on the other hand, soon responded with a goal from Jamie Vardy in the 83rd minute. Patson Daka scored the game-winning goal in the final minute, giving the Foxes a 4-2 victory over the Red Devils.

A disappointed Solskjaer revealed after the game that, in addition to a lack of midfield depth, Manchester United also failed to defend properly, resulting in too many goals conceded.

“The goals we conceded today, the timing of them, and the manner in which they were conceded, were disappointing,” Solskjaer told Manchester United’s official website. “In the second balls, the 50/50s, the things that make you earn the right to win a football game, we weren’t good enough.” We couldn’t get things our way, unfortunately.” “It wasn’t just the midfield,” the manager said, “but we were too simple to play through.” “Perhaps we offered too much room, but that’s the team as a whole.” I agree that we didn’t do a good enough job defending. We are here today. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.