After Manchester United’s hammering by Liverpool, Wayne Rooney supports Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a ‘unacceptable’ rant.

Wayne Rooney, a former Manchester United striker, has blasted his former club’s performance against Liverpool.

The Reds defeated their bitter rivals 5-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, scoring their largest victory at Old Trafford in over a century.

Following Liverpool’s victory, there was more pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s services as manager, but he is still in charge of the Reds’ primary adversaries.

Rooney believes it is unfair for Solskjaer to bear all of the blame for the defeat to Liverpool, and that the players must shoulder some of the blame.

“At the top of Manchester United, there are very smart people,” he told the Daily Mail.

“‘I’m sure they’ll be scrutinizing everything to see how they move forward in the near future, whether with or without Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.”

“The players must examine themselves and ask themselves questions. When those players are paid a lot of money to do a job that I don’t believe they’re doing well enough, it’s too easy for the manager to take all the flak.

“Those players bear a great deal of responsibility. They are international players of the highest caliber, and a club like Manchester United requires more. When those players lose games, they need to be injured.

“There are great demands, big pressure at that club, and I’m seeing too many players who are unwilling to sprint back, defend, and put everything on the line, and that’s not acceptable.”

“Are you saying it’s the fault of the management or the players?” “I’m not sure.” Rooney went on to say how heartbroken he was to see his beloved United lose to Liverpool, and he dubbed Mohamed Salah the finest player in the world.

The former Everton striker, who is currently the manager of Derby County, went on to explain what he believes are the biggest distinctions between Liverpool and Manchester United at the moment.

"It wasn't easy to watch the Liverpool game," Rooney stated. "Liverpool are a terrific team, equivalent to United in terms of world-class players, and they have the best player in the world right now in Mohamed Salah."