After Manchester United’s hammering by Liverpool, Harry Maguire exposes ‘huge conversations’ inside the club.

Following Manchester United’s 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool last weekend, Harry Maguire has stated that ‘huge discussions’ have taken place behind the scenes at the club.

After the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job was a heated topic of conversation, and Manchester United elected to keep him.

Following their humiliation at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s side, United will go to Tottenham, where captain Maguire has asked for the club to ‘come together.’

After five minutes, Liverpool seized the lead when Mohamed Salah released Naby Keita, who slotted past David De Gea in the United goal.

Salah became the first opposition player in the Premier League to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford as the Reds demolished United in the first half and raced into a four-goal lead before halftime.

“It was extremely disappointing to lose in such a manner,” the United captain added.

“Of course, we’ve had lengthy discussions, we’ve dissected the game and its goals, and we’ve considered how we might do better and develop.”

“Right now, the most important thing is for us to come together as a team and a club.”

“As a group of players, we know we need to stay together and be positive.” It’ll be difficult to go on from this, but we must.”