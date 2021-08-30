After Manchester United’s 1-0 victory, Solskjaer heaped praise on the star, saying, “He Showed His Class.”

Raphael Varane showed his “class” in Manchester United’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Wolves on Sunday, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Varane’s Premier League debut took place in the West Midlands, and despite Wolves making things as difficult as possible for the visitors, the French defender came through with flying colors. Varane put Mason Greenwood up for a late 80th minute winner, which Manchester United seized.

“This was a ‘welcome to the Premier League’ experience — tempo, hustle, tackles, and having to defend against counter-attacks. Outstanding performance. “He’s good in the air, he’s so composed on the ball, he’s so seasoned, and nothing phases him,” Solskjaer said in a post-match press conference on Sunday, according to Manchester United’s official website.

Varane’s performance was not limited to the pitch, according to the Norwegian coach.

“I was pleased with his performance since he was good in the dressing room before the game and at half-time. “I think he showed his class,” continued Solskjaer, whose side avoided defeat against Wolves and clinched a league record.

Manchester United now has a Premier League winning streak of 28 games, breaking Arsenal’s previous record of 27.

Meanwhile, David de Gea, who kept his first clean sheet of the season on Sunday, praised his new teammate, who joined from Real Madrid to Old Trafford for $56 million this summer.

“He was excellent, and we kept a clean sheet, which is always a wonderful thing to do. He’s a fantastic young man, and I believe he’ll be beneficial to the group. Center back has a lot of experience. “I think he proved today that he’s calm with the ball, he’s good in the air, he’s extremely quick, so a wonderful defender – a terrific signing for us,” the Spaniard told Manchester United’s official website.

As the hosts generated more chances than the Red Devils on Sunday, Solskjaer lauded De Gea for holding the Wolves scorers at bay.

“They could have had a smidgeon more than we did. We didn’t create many chances today, but we do have a competent goalkeeper. David has rediscovered his determination and passion, and he has returned full of vitality. Every day, you can see that in him and the work he does. This is the second save. Brief News from Washington Newsday.