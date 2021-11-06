After Manchester United was defeated by City, Liverpool fans all said the same thing.

Manchester United were defeated 2-0 by Manchester City on Saturday, and Liverpool fans mocked their opponents on social media.

The Reds blasted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team 5-0 at Old Trafford a few weeks ago, and Manchester United were defeated once more, this time by the current championship holders.

The score wasn’t quite as bad this afternoon, but the commotion is still there, and Liverpool fans have chimed in on the situation.

‘Ole’s at the wheel’ shouts were heard from City fans today, following similar cries from Liverpool supporters in previous weeks.

Supporters on social media have mirrored this sentiment, saying: “United’s 2-0 loss at home to the powerful City is a significant improvement, demonstrating Ole’s progress. Keep an eye on him.” According to another supporter, “Yous were chosen to draw the second half by Ole. Please, @ManUtd, keep him behind the wheel.” United suffered their fourth league defeat of the season, and they might drop as low as tenth in the rankings by the conclusion of the weekend.

Following United’s defeat to Liverpool, speculation about Solskjaer’s future increased, with many believing he was on borrowed time.

However, he is said to enjoy the support of the United board of directors, and a win against Tottenham last weekend may have given him some much-needed breathing room.