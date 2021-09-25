After Manchester City’s win over Chelsea, Liverpool fans say the same thing.

After Pep Guardiola’s team overcame Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool fans believe Manchester City remains the biggest threat in the Premier League title chase.

To face the reigning champions, Thomas Tuchel picked a defensive lineup, but his approach backfired as City dominated the game in London.

City took the lead via Gabriel Jesus after an uneventful first half and should have scored more, but Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was in good form to deny them.

Brentford against Liverpool – team news, standings, and live stream

After Manchester United’s loss to Aston Villa, City is equal on points with Chelsea after six games, giving Liverpool the chance to go three points clear at the top with a win against Brentford.

Liverpool fans feel City will remain their strongest adversary in the Premier League title race ahead of their clash at Anfield on October 3 after both Chelsea and United failed to win.

Jurgen Klopp revealed Thiago Alcantara would miss the critical game against City after suffering an injury in the win over Crystal Palace before the Brentford match.

City, on the other hand, appear to be ready to welcome back both Aymeric Laporte and John Stones, despite Guardiola’s claims that both players were doubts for the encounter at Anfield.

Laporte started against Chelsea, while Stones was picked as a substitute.