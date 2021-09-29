After Manchester City’s defeat to PSG, Pep Guardiola praises Lionel Messi.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made a surprising admission regarding Lionel Messi after his team’s loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

This season’s UEFA Champions League campaign for Manchester City is well behind the previous one, as Paris Saint-Germain now leads their group after a commanding 2-0 win on Tuesday.

Messi scored the game’s final goal in the 74th minute, putting his name on the PSG goalscorers list for the first time this season.

Guardiola was asked to remark on the topic, as was to be expected.

They came in prepared, according to Guardiola, but they are also well aware of what Messi is capable of, and it was just “impossible” to stop his former Barcelona star.

Guardiola told Sky Sports, “We dealt with PSG first, but we know it’s hard to contain Leo [Messi] for 90 minutes.” “He wasn’t in touch with the ball a lot – he was coming back from injury, so he needed some rhythm – but we know how unstoppable he is when he can run and get near to the ball.”

“What we’ve done is minimize these kinds of alternatives as much as can and generate the opportunities that we could create, and I’m happy with the way we played,” the manager added. “We played a fantastic game, but we should have scored goals and didn’t. That is why we were defeated.”

Guardiola praised the contributions of PSG’s other strikers, such as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, in addition to Messi.

The renowned coach stated, “People can’t refute that we were there.” “We arrived here, we did our game, but it’s always a risk when you lose the ball and they can make one pass, especially with (Marco) Verratti, an exceptional, extraordinary player, and make contact with Neymar and Messi and they can run, it’s difficult.”

Messi, on the other hand, was ecstatic to have scored his first goal for PSG.

He did concede, however, that he is still “adapting” to his new squad, both on and off the field.

Messi told Canal+, “I’m very thrilled to have scored.” “I hadn’t played in a while, and this was only my second game in this stadium. I’m getting used to my new team. The more we play together as forwards, the better our relationship will become. We must all work together to develop and continue to provide our best.”

“[Manchester City] were formidable foes.

"[Manchester City] were formidable foes.

It was critical for us to win the match after that.