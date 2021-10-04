After Manchester City drew, NBA superstar LeBron James praised Liverpool’s $112 million star [Watch].

During Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, NBA great LeBron James was among the first to react to Mo Salah’s amazing shot.

Salah scored Liverpool’s second goal at Anfield, after Sadio Mane had started the scoring. Liverpool were pleased to collect a key point in their latest Premier League meeting with the reigning champions, despite goals from Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne denying them victory.

Salah dribbled through Manchester City’s defense and struck a tricky weak-footed shot past Ederson, prompting Liverpool to tweet, “Mo Salah is just absolutely fantastic at football.”

The Los Angeles Lakers star responded with a three-word reaction to the tweet.

On his official Twitter account, LeBron James wrote, “Yes, he is.”

One of Liverpool’s investors is James. In 2011, King James purchased a 2% stake in Liverpool Football Club for $6.5 million. Since then, Liverpool has won the Champions League and the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp’s leadership, and James’ stake is now valued at about $44 million, according to sports media source The Sports Rush.

James admires various soccer players, especially his Liverpool teammates, and is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Salah, who has nine goals in as many appearances for Liverpool, has now scored in seven straight games for the Reds, dating back to a Premier League meeting against Chelsea at Anfield. The Egyptian King has also equaled his Anfield team’s longest scoring streak.

The 29-year-old Egyptian international has proven to be one of Klopp’s best acquisitions. Salah has a contract with Liverpool until 2023, and according to Transfermarkt, his current market value is roughly $112 million.

Liverpool is in second place in the 2021-22 Premier League table with four victories and three draws. They have 15 points, one fewer than Chelsea, who are in first place.

Following the international break, Liverpool’s first match is an away league match against Watford on Oct. 16, followed by a journey to Madrid to face Atletico Madrid in a Champions League group match.