After Man Utd’s humiliation by Salah Treble, Solskjaer calls it a ‘Darkest Day.’

After Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick carried Liverpool to a stunning 5-0 triumph over their arch rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lamented his “darkest day” as Manchester United manager.

Liverpool inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats United has ever endured ten years after Manchester City’s epic 6-1 triumph at Old Trafford.

It was Liverpool’s biggest victory over United since 1925, and it put them seven points ahead of Solskjaer’s team in the Premier League rankings.

Second-placed Liverpool is only one point behind leaders Chelsea in the race for the title, an ambition that appears to be beyond the reach of woeful United after this dreadful afternoon.

“It’s difficult to say anything other than it’s the saddest day I’ve had as a manager,” Solskjaer added.

“You may compare it to our 6-1 loss to Spurs last season, but this is a much harder for me as a Manchester kid.”

Thousands of United fans left Old Trafford long before full-time, a striking indication of the club’s capitulation.

United is in seventh place after being without a win for the fourth time in the league, a run that includes three defeats.

In the coming days, the pressure on Solskjaer will be immense as the troubled Norwegian fights to keep his job.

“It’s going to be a challenge. We know we’ve hit rock bottom; we can’t possibly feel any worse “According to Solskjaer.

“I’ve gone too far, and as a group, we’ve gone too far. We’re too close to give up at this point.” On the way home from their biggest ever win at Old Trafford, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp promised to toast the “crazy” rout with a beer or two.

“I couldn’t be happier with a score of 5-0; it’s fantastic. Absolutely fantastic, “Klopp remarked.

“I have a few unnecessary defeats in my memory, but we won today, so we’ll drink beer on the way home!”

In all competitions, Liverpool has scored three or more goals in each of their last eight road games.

“The outcome is absurd; I questioned if there had ever been anything like that in history, and if there hasn’t, it will take a long time,” Klopp remarked.

“The players contributed a good chapter to the book. It’s a great occasion, but we don’t go all out to commemorate it.” Salah played in Naby Keita, who tucked home in front of the stunned Stretford End, to put them up after less than five minutes.

In the 13th minute, Liverpool tasted blood and scored a second goal through Harry Maguire and.