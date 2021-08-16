After Man United’s 5-1 win, Graeme Souness slams Pogba and hails the young forward as a “star.”

After Manchester United’s 5-1 triumph in their Premier League opener on Saturday, Grame Souness, a former Liverpool FC midfielder, criticized Paul Pogba. Instead, Souness praised Mason Greenwood as the “true star of the show.”

Manchester United scored five goals against Leeds United at Old Trafford, with Pogba assisting four of them as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team kicked off their 2021-22 season in style. Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick, with Fred and Greenwood scoring the other two goals.

Souness, who has frequently chastised Pogba, claimed the French midfielder’s performance in Manchester United’s 5-1 win was nothing out of the norm and was to be expected from a player who cost the club a then-record $123 million transfer price in 2016.

“For me, Greenwood was the star of the show yesterday. After the Red Devils’ triumph at Old Trafford, he commented on Sky Sports, “I felt he was amazing for a young lad.”

Micah Richards, a fellow pundit, laughed as he heard this and pointed out that Pogba had four assists. Souness responded, “We expect that from a £100 million ($134 million) man.” I was going to get to the topic eventually. They paid £70 million ($97 million) on [Jadon] Sancho, and it’s possible that they’ll look back and wonder, “Did we need to spend that money?” Because that kid can play, can finish, and I believe he’ll be a top player.”

Souness’ stance irritated former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand, who expressed his dissatisfaction on social media.

“Come on Graeme,” Ferdinand replied in response to Souness’ comments on Twitter.

Pogba is in the final year of his Manchester United deal. While Solskjaer is positive about Pogba’s future at United, there have been reports that the Frenchman wants to leave the club.

“The last 18 months have been strange, the only interaction has been through media, you have watched the games on television, so to be reunited with fans like Paul and Bruno [Fernandes] is important, this is the real Man Utd, this is how I sold Man Utd to Edinson [Cavani], you can’t leave after one season with no fans, Will it persuade him?” In a nutshell, yes.” In a recent interview, Solskjaer was reported as stating.