After Man City’s victory, Pep Guardiola sends a public message to Liverpool and Chelsea.

Despite Manchester City’s eight-point lead at the top of the table, Pep Guardiola claims the Premier League title race is far from over.

City’s 1-0 victory over Brentford on Wednesday, along with Chelsea’s 1-1 draw at home to Brighton and Liverpool’s defeat at Leicester, has given Guardiola’s team a significant lead heading into the new year.

The Reds are now in third place and are nine points behind the leaders, although they do have a game in hand.

While their competitors have struggled for consistency recently, particularly over the arduous festive period, City has found form at the perfect time, winning their last ten league games in a row.

Guardiola, on the other hand, used his team’s recent scare against Leicester on Boxing Day as proof that nothing can be taken for granted in the title chase.

“There are a total of 54 points to be played.” He told Amazon Sport, “Fifty-four.”

“Three days ago, we were 4-0 up [against Leicester]and were 4-3 in 20 minutes. Thank you everybody for your kind remarks because we won, but I’m not going to believe any of your words if you think it’s already been decided.

“Both Chelsea and Liverpool are fantastic teams; one is the European champions, while Liverpool has been our main adversary for years.

“The difference is that we won 10 games in a row, not because they dropped points.”

If City beat Arsenal at the Emirates on January 1, they will go 11 points clear at the top of the table.

The following day, Chelsea will play Liverpool.